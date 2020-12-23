Primed to Move Down -5.76% in Recent Trading Session: Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) ‎

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) stock on daily basis. Out of 6 ‎analysts, 6 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended ‎that DARE is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we ‎look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.00.‎

Dare Bioscience Inc. has a market valuation of $40.14 million and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎11/12/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. DARE Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.24 for the quarter, ‎which miss consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.17 by -$0.07, surprisingly -41.20% lower.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) share prices have increased by 12.93% over the past ‎week, but are up 32.50% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price ‎has tanked 24.76% over the last 6 months but is up 59.76% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Dare ‎Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) shares are trading at a price close to -18.13% lower than its 90-day ‎high. On the other hand, the stock is +38.67% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, ‎DARE’s current price is -40.99% away from 52-week high. The price is 74.67% above from its 52-week ‎low.‎

The term ‎Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The ‎company under our focus has a current ROA of -269.50%. If a business manages its assets well, then ‎the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to ‎be poor managers of their assets.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 9.09%, and ‎‎9.33% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.12, with the beta ‎factor poised at 2.22. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) ‎dropped by -$0.08 during Tuesday’s regular trading session to climb to $1.31. The company had a daily ‎trading volume of 1.1 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎954.69K shares.

