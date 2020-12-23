Home Industry

Posted 30.57% in its Price over the last Quarter: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)‎

By Lloyd Martinez
61
0

Goldman rated the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) stock “a Buy” and gave the ‎company’s common stock a price target of $34. Goldman’s estimates were contained in a research ‎note released on Monday, June 29, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such ‎reports regarding the KC shares. According to JP Morgan, the stock is “an Overweight,” and set its price ‎target at $27. JP Morgan published their figures in a research note released to investors on Monday, ‎June 08, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) stock on daily basis. ‎Out of 11 analysts, 10 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 1 ‎recommended that KC is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number ‎recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average ‎analyst rating of 1.90.‎

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a market valuation of $9.59 billion and last released its earnings ‎reports on 11/18/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the ‎quarter stood at $249.89 billion. KC Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.12 for ‎the quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.16 by $0.04, surprisingly 25.00% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) share prices have decreased by -9.62% over the ‎past week, but are up 30.57% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s ‎price has tanked 58.08% over the last 6 months but is up 76.85% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Kingsoft ‎Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) shares are trading at a price close to -15.54% lower than its 90-‎day high. On the other hand, the stock is +52.75% away from its low in the 90-day period. More ‎broadly, KC’s current price is -15.54% away from 52-week high. The price is 147.85% above from its 52-‎week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has an ROE of -72.10%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of -13.30%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Kingsoft ‎Cloud Holdings Limited has a Return on Investment (ROI) of 28.50%. When profits exceed costs, then ‎the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, ‎if the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 7.04%, and ‎‎7.65% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 3.13. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ‎KC) dropped by -$3.77 during Tuesday’s regular trading session to climb to $42.16. The company had a ‎daily trading volume of 2.1 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎1.69M shares.

Lloyd Martinez
I am resigned and living in South Florida. I delighted in a fruitful and fluctuated vocation as a writer, business financier, venture broker, city treasurer, speculation counselor, NASD mediator, specialist, and tenured college educator. My scholarly accreditations incorporate having earned an experts degree in Economics and a doctorate certificate in Finance.
