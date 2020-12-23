Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) stock Traded -28.48% Below from 52-Weeks High

H.C. Wainwright rated the Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) stock “a Neutral”. H.C. ‎Wainwright’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Wednesday, February 25, 2015. ‎Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the OPTT shares. According ‎to Ascendiant Capital Markets, the stock is “a Strong buy,” and set its price target at $5. Ascendiant ‎Capital Markets published their figures in a research note released to investors on Thursday, May 09, ‎‎2013. Other experts at UBS have the stock’s price target at $14 price; with their rating of the stock is “a ‎Buy.” These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Thursday, July 17, 2008.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) stock on daily basis. ‎Out of 1 analysts, 0 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 1 ‎recommended that OPTT is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number ‎recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average ‎analyst rating of 3.00.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) share prices have increased by 23.64% over the ‎past week, but are up 250.55% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s ‎price has tanked 343.06% over the last 6 months but is up 266.67% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Ocean ‎Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) shares are trading at a price close to -28.48% lower than its ‎‎90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +275.29% away from its low in the 90-day period. More ‎broadly, OPTT’s current price is -28.48% away from 52-week high. The price is 869.60% above from its ‎‎52-week low.‎

A look at another ratio shows that Ocean ‎Power Technologies Inc. has a Return on Investment (ROI) of -99.70%. When profits exceed costs, ‎then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. ‎However, if the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 10.53%, and ‎‎14.14% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.33, with the beta ‎factor poised at 3.25. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ‎OPTT) gained by $0.54 during Tuesday’s regular trading session to climb to $3.19. The company had a ‎daily trading volume of 10.17 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎12.13M shares.

