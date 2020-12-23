Equity Story: LAC stock price added 258.04% Since the Year Start

ROTH Capital rated the Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) stock “a Neutral” and gave the company’s ‎common stock a price target of $13.50. ROTH Capital’s estimates were contained in a research note ‎released on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such ‎reports regarding the LAC shares. According to ROTH Capital, the stock is “a Buy,” and set its price ‎target at $9.50. ROTH Capital published their figures in a research note released to investors on ‎Thursday, May 03, 2018.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) stock on daily basis. Out of 6 ‎analysts, 3 deeming the stock a Buy and 1 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 2 recommended ‎that LAC is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. ‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) share prices have increased by 16.89% over the past week, ‎but are up 60.08% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has ‎tanked 159.13% over the last 6 months but is up 258.04% in year-to-date trading. ‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Lithium ‎Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) shares are trading at a price close to -33.12% lower than its 90-day high. On ‎the other hand, the stock is +69.15% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, LAC’s ‎current price is -33.12% away from 52-week high. The price is 491.15% above from its 52-week low.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 8.36%, and ‎‎7.97% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.84. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) gained ‎by $1.99 during Tuesday’s regular trading session to climb to $11.35. The company had a daily trading ‎volume of 15.21 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 5.32M ‎shares.

