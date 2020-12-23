Analysts Allotted “a Buy” Rating to Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) stock

Canaccord Genuity rated the Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) stock “a Buy” and gave the company’s ‎common stock a price target of $1.05. Canaccord Genuity’s estimates were contained in a research ‎note released on Friday, January 19, 2018. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such ‎reports regarding the NVCN shares. According to Ladenburg Thalmann, the stock is “a Buy”. ‎Ladenburg Thalmann published their figures in a research note released to investors on Wednesday, ‎April 05, 2017. These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Friday, May 20, ‎‎2016.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) stock on daily basis. Out of 3 analysts, ‎‎3 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended that NVCN ‎is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we look at the ‎broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 1.00.‎

Neovasc Inc. has a market valuation of $23.68 million and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎11/05/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2017. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $834.7 million. NVCN Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.06 for the ‎quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.07 by $0.01, surprisingly 14.30% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) share prices have increased by 5.13% over the past week, but ‎are down -60.77% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has gone ‎over -64.50% over the last 6 months but is down -84.84% in year-to-date trading. ‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Neovasc ‎Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) shares are trading at a price close to -69.17% lower than its 90-day high. On the ‎other hand, the stock is +20.59% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, NVCN’s current ‎price is -90.52% away from 52-week high. The price is 20.59% above from its 52-week low.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 13.58%, and ‎‎8.23% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.09. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) dropped ‎by -$0.05 during Tuesday’s regular trading session to climb to $0.82. The company had a daily trading ‎volume of 1.01 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 1.40M ‎shares.

