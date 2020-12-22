YTD Performance: Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) Stock Sank by -43.50%‎

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) stock on daily basis. Out of 1 analysts, 1 ‎deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended that ZOM is a ‎HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we look at the ‎broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.00.‎

Zomedica Corp. has a market valuation of $83.02 million and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎11/12/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. ZOM Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.01 for the quarter, which ‎miss consensus estimates by analysts of $0 by -$0.01.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) share prices have increased by 13.13% over the past week, but ‎are up 96.84% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has gone ‎over -10.95% over the last 6 months but is down -43.50% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Zomedica ‎Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) shares are trading at a price close to -10.95% lower than its 90-day high. On the ‎other hand, the stock is +197.77% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, ZOM’s current ‎price is -62.53% away from 52-week high. The price is 197.77% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Zomedica Corp. has an ROE of -159.30%. An analysis will help understand that ‎the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term ‎Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The ‎company under our focus has a current ROA of -63.30%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ‎ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be ‎poor managers of their assets.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 12.08%, and ‎‎11.27% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.02, with the beta ‎factor poised at 0.91. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) dropped by ‎‎-$0.02 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $0.19. The company had a daily trading ‎volume of 52.91 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 48.16M ‎shares.

