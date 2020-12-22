Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC): Market Capitalization Reached at $124.11 billion

Keefe Bruyette rated the Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) stock “an Outperform” and gave the ‎company’s common stock a price target of $36. Keefe Bruyette’s estimates were contained in a ‎research note released on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have ‎posted such reports regarding the WFC shares. According to RBC Capital Mkts, the stock is “a Sector ‎perform,” and set its price target at $31. RBC Capital Mkts published their figures in a research note ‎released to investors on Monday, November 30, 2020. Other experts at Morgan Stanley have the ‎stock’s price target at $40 price; with their rating of the stock is “an Overweight.” These scores were ‎published in a research note the firm released on Monday, November 30, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) stock on daily basis. Out of 27 ‎analysts, 10 deeming the stock a Buy and 3 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 13 recommended ‎that WFC is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 1 recommended SELL. If we look at the ‎broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.40.‎

Wells Fargo & Company has a market valuation of $124.11 billion and last released its earnings reports ‎on 10/14/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $10.8 billion. WFC Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.42 for the quarter, ‎which miss consensus estimates by analysts of $0.45 by -$0.03, surprisingly -6.70% lower.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) share prices have increased by 3.18% over the past week, ‎but are up 24.95% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has ‎tanked 8.52% over the last 6 months but is down -45.07% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Wells ‎Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) shares are trading at a price close to -1.40% lower than its 90-day high. ‎On the other hand, the stock is +42.34% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, WFC’s ‎current price is -45.67% away from 52-week high. The price is 42.34% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Wells Fargo & Company has an ROE of 1.00%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of 0.10%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Wells Fargo ‎& Company has a Return on Investment (ROI) of 10.30%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI ‎percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the ‎percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 2.50%, and ‎‎2.87% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.88, with the beta ‎factor poised at 1.26. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) ‎gained by $0.54 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $29.55. The company had a daily ‎trading volume of 51.33 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎39.88M shares.

‎