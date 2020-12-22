Weekly Price Performance Slumped by -2.50%: Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)‎

Exane BNP Paribas rated the Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) stock “a Neutral”. Exane BNP Paribas’s ‎estimates were contained in a research note released on Friday, October 30, 2020. Several other ‎experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the NOK shares. According to BofA ‎Securities, the stock is “a Neutral”. BofA Securities published their figures in a research note ‎released to investors on Friday, October 30, 2020. These scores were published in a research note the ‎firm released on Tuesday, September 08, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) stock on daily basis. Out of 30 analysts, ‎‎14 deeming the stock a Buy and 3 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 13 recommended that NOK ‎is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we look at the ‎broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.70.‎

Nokia Corporation has a market valuation of $22.11 billion and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎10/29/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $5.29 billion. NOK Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.06 for the quarter, ‎which miss consensus estimates by analysts of $0.07 by -$0.01, surprisingly -14.30% lower.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) share prices have decreased by -2.50% over the past week, but ‎are down -2.01% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has gone ‎over -9.93% over the last 6 months but is up 5.12% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Nokia ‎Corporation (NYSE: NOK) shares are trading at a price close to -10.14% lower than its 90-day high. On ‎the other hand, the stock is +21.50% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, NOK’s ‎current price is -24.12% away from 52-week high. The price is 66.67% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Nokia Corporation has an ROE of 4.80%. An analysis will help understand that ‎the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term ‎Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The ‎company under our focus has a current ROA of 1.90%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ‎ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be ‎poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Nokia Corporation has a Return on ‎Investment (ROI) of 1.70%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and ‎analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then ‎the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 1.92%, and ‎‎1.92% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.10, with the beta ‎factor poised at 0.76. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) dropped ‎by -$0.1 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $3.90. The company had a daily trading ‎volume of 25.93 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 30.31M ‎shares.

