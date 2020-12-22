Weekly Price Performance Slumped by -0.55%: General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)‎

DZ Bank rated the General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) stock “a Hold” and gave the company’s ‎common stock a price target of $11. DZ Bank’s estimates were contained in a research note released ‎on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports ‎regarding the GE shares. According to Oppenheimer, the stock is “an Outperform,” and set its price ‎target at $12. Oppenheimer published their figures in a research note released to investors on ‎Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Other experts at Goldman have the stock’s price target at $10 price; with ‎their rating of the stock is “a Buy.” These scores were published in a research note the firm released ‎on Friday, October 09, 2020.

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) stock on daily basis. Out of 21 ‎analysts, 14 deeming the stock a Buy and 1 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 6 recommended ‎that GE is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we ‎look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.00.‎

General Electric Company has a market valuation of $94.95 billion and last released its earnings reports ‎on 10/28/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $19.18 billion. GE Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.06 for the quarter, ‎which beat consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.04 by $0.1, surprisingly 250.00% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) share prices have decreased by -0.55% over the past week, ‎but are up 72.32% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has ‎tanked 53.86% over the last 6 months but is down -3.49% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded General ‎Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares are trading at a price close to -6.27% lower than its 90-day high. On ‎the other hand, the stock is +79.50% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, GE’s ‎current price is -18.78% away from 52-week high. The price is 96.53% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that General Electric Company has an ROE of 9.70%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of 1.20%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that General ‎Electric Company has a Return on Investment (ROI) of 2.30%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI ‎percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the ‎percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 3.44%, and ‎‎3.56% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.39, with the beta ‎factor poised at 1.08. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

‎

Shares of the General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) ‎dropped by -$0.04 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $10.77. The company had a daily ‎trading volume of 85.41 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎107.24M shares.

‎