Weekly Price Performance Rose by 18.14%: Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)‎

Stifel rated the Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) stock “a Hold” and gave the company’s common ‎stock a price target of $2.50. Stifel’s estimates were contained in a research note released on ‎Wednesday, December 09, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports ‎regarding the VERO shares. According to Ladenburg Thalmann, the stock is “a Buy,” and set its price ‎target at $6. Ladenburg Thalmann published their figures in a research note released to investors on ‎Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Other experts at BTIG Research have the stock’s price target at $7 price; ‎with their rating of the stock is “a Buy.” These scores were published in a research note the firm ‎released on Monday, July 06, 2020.

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) stock on daily basis. Out of 5 ‎analysts, 4 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 1 recommended ‎that VERO is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we ‎look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 1.60.‎

Venus Concept Inc. has a market valuation of $102.77 million and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎11/16/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $20.68 billion. VERO Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.18 for the ‎quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.22 by $0.04, surprisingly 18.20% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) share prices have increased by 18.14% over the past week, ‎but are up 12.89% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has gone ‎over -39.67% over the last 6 months but is down -45.96% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Venus ‎Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) shares are trading at a price close to -7.64% lower than its 90-day high. ‎On the other hand, the stock is +27.11% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, VERO’s ‎current price is -71.78% away from 52-week high. The price is 27.11% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Venus Concept Inc. has an ROE of -178.90%. An analysis will help understand ‎that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term ‎Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The ‎company under our focus has a current ROA of -53.80%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ‎ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be ‎poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Venus Concept Inc. has a Return on ‎Investment (ROI) of -22.20%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and ‎analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then ‎the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 5.72%, and ‎‎6.98% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.16. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

‎

Shares of the Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) ‎gained by $0.38 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $2.54. The company had a daily ‎trading volume of 1.39 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎105.45K shares.

‎