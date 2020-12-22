Oppenheimer rated the 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) stock “a Perform”. Oppenheimer’s estimates ‎were contained in a research note released on Tuesday, February 04, 2014. Several other experts on ‎Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the WBAI shares.

‎

‎500.com Limited has a market valuation of $172.85 million and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎11/20/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2015. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $888.2 million. WBAI Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.18 for the ‎quarter, which miss consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.07 by -$0.11, surprisingly -157.10% lower.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) share prices have increased by 47.31% over the past week, but ‎are up 23.55% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has gone ‎over -11.55% over the last 6 months but is down -55.47% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded 500.com ‎Limited (NYSE: WBAI) shares are trading at a price close to -42.84% lower than its 90-day high. On the ‎other hand, the stock is +50.30% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, WBAI’s current ‎price is -59.47% away from 52-week high. The price is 52.59% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that 500.com Limited has an ROE of -74.20%. An analysis will help understand that ‎the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term ‎Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The ‎company under our focus has a current ROA of -81.30%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ‎ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be ‎poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that 500.com Limited has a Return on ‎Investment (ROI) of -89.90%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and ‎analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then ‎the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 26.91%, and ‎‎9.22% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.43, with the beta ‎factor poised at 1.14. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

‎

Shares of the 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) gained by ‎‎$1.14 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $3.83. The company had a daily trading ‎volume of 46.16 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 42.04K ‎shares.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!

There ‎is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a ‎fortune!

Get all the details here >>

Sponsored

‎