Wall Street Analysts Suggested to “a Buy” Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) stock

BTIG Research rated the Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) stock “a Buy” and gave the company’s ‎common stock a price target of $12. BTIG Research’s estimates were contained in a research note ‎released on Thursday, August 31, 2017. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports ‎regarding the QTNT shares. According to UBS, the stock is “a Buy,” and set its price target at $26. UBS ‎published their figures in a research note released to investors on Wednesday, November 04, 2015. ‎Other experts at Jefferies have the stock’s price target at $30 price; with their rating of the stock is “a ‎Buy.” These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Tuesday, August 11, ‎‎2015.

Quotient Limited has a market valuation of $639.97 million and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎11/02/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $16.07 billion. QTNT Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.18 for the ‎quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.33 by $0.15, surprisingly 45.50% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) share prices have decreased by -6.93% over the past week, ‎but are up 21.24% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has gone ‎over -23.85% over the last 6 months but is down -32.18% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Quotient ‎Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) shares are trading at a price close to -15.02% lower than its 90-day high. On ‎the other hand, the stock is +49.65% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, QTNT’s ‎current price is -37.86% away from 52-week high. The price is 169.31% above from its 52-week low.‎

The ‎company under our focus has a current ROA of -39.10%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ‎ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be ‎poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Quotient Limited has a Return on ‎Investment (ROI) of -47.90%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and ‎analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then ‎the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 6.61%, and ‎‎6.70% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.47, with the beta ‎factor poised at 2.67. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) ‎dropped by -$0.87 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $6.45. The company had a daily ‎trading volume of 1.57 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎829.82K shares.

‎