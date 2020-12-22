Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Stock Soared -8.06% in Recent Buying/Selling Session‎

JP Morgan rated the Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) stock “an Underweight”. JP Morgan’s estimates ‎were contained in a research note released on Tuesday, December 08, 2020. Several other experts on ‎Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the VET shares. According to National Bank Financial, ‎the stock is “a Sector perform”. National Bank Financial published their figures in a research note ‎released to investors on Thursday, April 23, 2020. These scores were published in a research note the ‎firm released on Monday, March 09, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) stock on daily basis. Out of 14 ‎analysts, 3 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 9 recommended ‎that VET is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 2 recommended SELL. If we look at the ‎broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.00.‎

Vermilion Energy Inc. has a market valuation of $704.43 million and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎11/09/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2017. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $274.78 billion. VET Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.25 for the ‎quarter, which miss consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.02 by -$0.23, surprisingly -1,150.00% lower.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) share prices have decreased by -10.46% over the past week, ‎but are up 61.82% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has gone ‎over -12.92% over the last 6 months but is down -72.80% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Vermilion ‎Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) shares are trading at a price close to -16.04% lower than its 90-day high. On the ‎other hand, the stock is +108.85% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, VET’s current ‎price is -73.65% away from 52-week high. The price is 196.67% above from its 52-week low.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 4.48%, and ‎‎6.38% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.30. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) dropped ‎by -$0.39 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $4.45. The company had a daily trading ‎volume of 2.21 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 1.73M ‎shares.

