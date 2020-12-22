Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock Decreased -7.96% in Most Recent Session‎

JP Morgan rated the Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) stock “a Neutral”. JP Morgan’s estimates were ‎contained in a research note released on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Several other experts on Wall ‎Street have posted such reports regarding the UXIN shares. According to Credit Suisse, the stock is “an ‎Outperform,” and set its price target at $7.70. Credit Suisse published their figures in a research note ‎released to investors on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. These scores were published in a research note the ‎firm released on Thursday, January 10, 2019.

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) stock on daily basis. Out of 1 analysts, 1 ‎deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended that UXIN is ‎a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we look at the ‎broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 3.00.‎

Uxin Limited has a market valuation of $302.24 million and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎12/17/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 6/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $11.04 billion. UXIN Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.03 for the ‎quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.09 by $0.06, surprisingly 66.70% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) share prices have decreased by -21.21% over the past week, but ‎are up 17.51% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has gone ‎over -34.18% over the last 6 months but is down -53.98% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Uxin ‎Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares are trading at a price close to -43.42% lower than its 90-day high. On ‎the other hand, the stock is +26.83% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, UXIN’s ‎current price is -64.75% away from 52-week high. The price is 44.44% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Uxin Limited has an ROE of 570.60%. An analysis will help understand that the ‎lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term Return on ‎Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The company ‎under our focus has a current ROA of -86.20%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ROA will ‎be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be poor ‎managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Uxin Limited has a Return on Investment ‎‎(ROI) of -44.70%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will ‎rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then the ‎company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 8.60%, and ‎‎12.93% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.15. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

‎

Shares of the Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) dropped by ‎‎-$0.09 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $1.04. The company had a daily trading ‎volume of 7.73 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 5.49M ‎shares.

‎