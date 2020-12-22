uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) stock Produced an Average Analyst Rating of 1.80‎

H.C. Wainwright rated the uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) stock “a Buy” and gave the company’s ‎common stock a price target of $80. H.C. Wainwright’s estimates were contained in a research note ‎released on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such ‎reports regarding the QURE shares. According to Berenberg, the stock is “a Buy”. Berenberg ‎published their figures in a research note released to investors on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. ‎Other experts at Jefferies have the stock’s price target at $55 price; with their rating of the stock is “a ‎Buy.” These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Monday, November 09, ‎‎2020.

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) stock on daily basis. Out of 20 analysts, ‎‎15 deeming the stock a Buy and 2 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 3 recommended that QURE ‎is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we look at the ‎broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 1.80.‎

uniQure N.V. has a market valuation of $1.80 billion and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎10/27/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $1.79 billion. QURE Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$1.21 for the ‎quarter, which miss consensus estimates by analysts of $1.65 by -$2.86, surprisingly -173.30% lower.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) share prices have decreased by -17.06% over the past week, but ‎are down -3.85% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has gone ‎over -43.15% over the last 6 months but is down -46.26% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded uniQure ‎N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) shares are trading at a price close to -26.21% lower than its 90-day high. On the ‎other hand, the stock is +12.01% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, QURE’s current ‎price is -49.78% away from 52-week high. The price is 12.01% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that uniQure N.V. has an ROE of -59.60%. An analysis will help understand that ‎the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term ‎Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The ‎company under our focus has a current ROA of -41.50%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ‎ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be ‎poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that uniQure N.V. has a Return on ‎Investment (ROI) of -33.70%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and ‎analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then ‎the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 6.53%, and ‎‎5.07% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 2.85, with the beta ‎factor poised at 1.25. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

‎

Shares of the uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) dropped ‎by -$7.44 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $38.51. The company had a daily trading ‎volume of 4.62 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 409.20K ‎shares.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!

There ‎is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a ‎fortune!

Get all the details here >>

Sponsored

‎