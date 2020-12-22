Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) stock Traded -7.53% Below from 52-Weeks High

Daiwa Securities rated the Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) stock “an Outperform” and gave the ‎company’s common stock a price target of $34. Daiwa Securities’s estimates were contained in a ‎research note released on Friday, August 21, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted ‎such reports regarding the UBER shares. According to Raymond James, the stock is “a Mkt ‎perform”. Raymond James published their figures in a research note released to investors on ‎Wednesday, July 22, 2020. These scores were published in a research note the firm released on ‎Thursday, June 11, 2020.

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) stock on daily basis. Out of 43 ‎analysts, 32 deeming the stock a Buy and 3 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 5 recommended ‎that UBER is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 3 recommended SELL. If we look at the ‎broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 1.90.‎

Uber Technologies Inc. has a market valuation of $91.38 billion and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎11/05/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $3.13 billion. UBER Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.62 for the ‎quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.65 by $0.03, surprisingly 4.60% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) share prices have increased by 0.66% over the past week, ‎but are up 50.58% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has ‎tanked 56.73% over the last 6 months but is up 74.18% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Uber ‎Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) shares are trading at a price close to -7.53% lower than its 90-day high. ‎On the other hand, the stock is +57.49% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, UBER’s ‎current price is -7.53% away from 52-week high. The price is 277.83% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Uber Technologies Inc. has an ROE of -62.70%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of -23.20%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Uber ‎Technologies Inc. has a Return on Investment (ROI) of -40.40%. When profits exceed costs, then the ‎ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if ‎the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 3.81%, and ‎‎4.36% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 2.13. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

‎

Shares of the Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) ‎gained by $1.18 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $51.80. The company had a daily ‎trading volume of 23.5 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎21.10M shares.

‎