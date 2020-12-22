Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR): Market Capitalization Reached at $8.98 Million‎

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) stock on daily basis. Out of ‎‎1 analysts, 0 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 1 recommended ‎that TMBR is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we ‎look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 3.00.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) share prices have decreased by -39.59% over the ‎past week, but are down -22.33% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s ‎price has gone over -67.80% over the last 6 months but is down -85.63% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Timber ‎Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) shares are trading at a price close to -55.70% lower than its 90-day ‎high. On the other hand, the stock is +2.96% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, ‎TMBR’s current price is -94.20% away from 52-week high. The price is -6.57% above from its 52-week ‎low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an ROE of 956.00%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of -219.50%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 22.74%, and ‎‎13.55% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.13, with the beta ‎factor poised at 0.20. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: ‎TMBR) dropped by -$0.06 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $0.73. The company had ‎a daily trading volume of 5.04 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎1.20M shares.

‎