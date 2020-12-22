Home Market

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) Stock Trades at $3.27: What to Next?‎

By Edward Bosworth
Citigroup rated the Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) stock “a Neutral” and gave the ‎company’s common stock a price target of $3.50. Citigroup’s estimates were contained in a research ‎note released on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such ‎reports regarding the SWN shares. According to UBS, the stock is “a Sell,” and set its price target at ‎‎$2.40. UBS published their figures in a research note released to investors on Tuesday, December 01, ‎‎2020. Other experts at Goldman have the stock’s price target at $3.75 price; with their rating of the ‎stock is “a Buy.” These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Wednesday, ‎November 18, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) stock on daily basis. Out ‎of 23 analysts, 2 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 19 ‎recommended that SWN is a HOLD, while 1 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number ‎recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average ‎analyst rating of 3.00.‎

Southwestern Energy Company has a market valuation of $2.12 billion and last released its earnings ‎reports on 10/29/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the ‎quarter stood at $527.0 billion. SWN Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.08 for ‎the quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of $0.02 by $0.06, surprisingly 300.00% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) share prices have increased by 0.62% over the past ‎week, but are up 30.28% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price ‎has tanked 23.86% over the last 6 months but is up 35.12% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded ‎Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) shares are trading at a price close to -5.08% lower than its ‎‎90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +50.00% away from its low in the 90-day period. More ‎broadly, SWN’s current price is -16.15% away from 52-week high. The price is 208.49% above from its ‎‎52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Southwestern Energy Company has an ROE of -189.10%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of -56.20%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that ‎Southwestern Energy Company has a Return on Investment (ROI) of 12.60%. When profits exceed ‎costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net ‎gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh ‎profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 5.94%, and ‎‎6.47% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.20, with the beta ‎factor poised at 1.55. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: ‎SWN) gained by $0.07 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $3.27. The company had a ‎daily trading volume of 25.01 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎16.11M shares.

Edward Bosworth
I am not the run of the mill investigator. I have interesting abilities, sharpened by long stretches of fruitful Mergers and Acquisition achievements, to discover thrashed stocks that have the potential for recuperation and development. These organizations are useful in adjusting a portfolio just as beating the market. This experience left with solid thankfulness for principal investigation of an organization’s organizations instead of the entire partnership, to discover what will drive the outcomes.
