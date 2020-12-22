Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) Stock Trades at $3.27: What to Next?‎

Citigroup rated the Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) stock “a Neutral” and gave the ‎company’s common stock a price target of $3.50. Citigroup’s estimates were contained in a research ‎note released on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such ‎reports regarding the SWN shares. According to UBS, the stock is “a Sell,” and set its price target at ‎‎$2.40. UBS published their figures in a research note released to investors on Tuesday, December 01, ‎‎2020. Other experts at Goldman have the stock’s price target at $3.75 price; with their rating of the ‎stock is “a Buy.” These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Wednesday, ‎November 18, 2020.

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) stock on daily basis. Out ‎of 23 analysts, 2 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 19 ‎recommended that SWN is a HOLD, while 1 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number ‎recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average ‎analyst rating of 3.00.‎

Southwestern Energy Company has a market valuation of $2.12 billion and last released its earnings ‎reports on 10/29/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the ‎quarter stood at $527.0 billion. SWN Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.08 for ‎the quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of $0.02 by $0.06, surprisingly 300.00% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) share prices have increased by 0.62% over the past ‎week, but are up 30.28% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price ‎has tanked 23.86% over the last 6 months but is up 35.12% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded ‎Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) shares are trading at a price close to -5.08% lower than its ‎‎90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +50.00% away from its low in the 90-day period. More ‎broadly, SWN’s current price is -16.15% away from 52-week high. The price is 208.49% above from its ‎‎52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Southwestern Energy Company has an ROE of -189.10%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of -56.20%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that ‎Southwestern Energy Company has a Return on Investment (ROI) of 12.60%. When profits exceed ‎costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net ‎gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh ‎profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 5.94%, and ‎‎6.47% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.20, with the beta ‎factor poised at 1.55. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

‎

Shares of the Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: ‎SWN) gained by $0.07 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $3.27. The company had a ‎daily trading volume of 25.01 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎16.11M shares.

T‎his Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!

There ‎is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a ‎fortune!

Get all the details here >>

Sponsored

‎