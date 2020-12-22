Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI): Got “an Outperform” Rating From Majority of Analysts

RBC Capital Mkts rated the Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) stock “an Outperform” and gave the ‎company’s common stock a price target of $7. RBC Capital Mkts’s estimates were contained in a ‎research note released on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have ‎posted such reports regarding the SIRI shares. According to The Benchmark Company, the stock is “a ‎Buy,” and set its price target at $8. The Benchmark Company published their figures in a research note ‎released to investors on Friday, October 23, 2020. Other experts at Pivotal Research Group have the ‎stock’s price target at $8 price; with their rating of the stock is “a Buy.” These scores were published in ‎a research note the firm released on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) stock on daily basis. Out of 18 ‎analysts, 13 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 3 recommended ‎that SIRI is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 2 recommended SELL. If we look at the ‎broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.10.‎

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a market valuation of $27.11 billion and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎10/22/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $2.02 billion. SIRI Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.06 for the quarter, ‎which beat consensus estimates by analysts of $0.05 by $0.01, surprisingly 20.00% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) share prices have decreased by -0.32% over the past ‎week, but are up 23.00% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price ‎has tanked 6.95% over the last 6 months but is down -11.75% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Sirius XM ‎Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) shares are trading at a price close to -6.17% lower than its 90-day high. On ‎the other hand, the stock is +27.47% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, SIRI’s ‎current price is -14.73% away from 52-week high. The price is 53.53% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has an ROE of -137.30%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of 9.30%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Sirius XM ‎Holdings Inc. has a Return on Investment (ROI) of 18.40%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI ‎percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the ‎percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 1.92%, and ‎‎2.26% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.15, with the beta ‎factor poised at 1.14. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) ‎dropped by $0.0 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $6.31. The company had a daily ‎trading volume of 21.08 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎24.42M shares.

