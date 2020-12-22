Shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) Climbed by 46.53% in Last Six Months

Wells Fargo rated the Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) stock “an Overweight” and gave the ‎company’s common stock a price target of $11. Wells Fargo’s estimates were contained in a research ‎note released on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted ‎such reports regarding the MRO shares. According to Tudor Pickering, the stock is “a Buy”. Tudor ‎Pickering published their figures in a research note released to investors on Monday, December 07, ‎‎2020. These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Monday, September 14, ‎‎2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) stock on daily basis. Out of 29 ‎analysts, 6 deeming the stock a Buy and 3 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 16 recommended ‎that MRO is a HOLD, while 1 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 3 recommended SELL. If we look at the ‎broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.80.‎

Marathon Oil Corporation has a market valuation of $5.31 billion and last released its earnings reports ‎on 11/04/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $761.0 million. MRO Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.28 for the ‎quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.28 by $0, surprisingly 0.00% lower.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) share prices have decreased by -2.53% over the past ‎week, but are up 46.53% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price ‎has tanked 3.48% over the last 6 months but is down -51.77% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Marathon ‎Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) shares are trading at a price close to -12.20% lower than its 90-day high. ‎On the other hand, the stock is +75.60% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, MRO’s ‎current price is -53.45% away from 52-week high. The price is 116.89% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Marathon Oil Corporation has an ROE of -9.80%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of -5.90%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Marathon Oil ‎Corporation has a Return on Investment (ROI) of 4.10%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI ‎percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the ‎percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 4.55%, and ‎‎5.79% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.37, with the beta ‎factor poised at 3.37. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) ‎dropped by -$0.18 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $6.55. The company had a daily ‎trading volume of 23.26 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎30.12M shares.

‎