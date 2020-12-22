Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) are -34.43% Lower from 90-Days High

Goldman rated the BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) stock “a Neutral” and gave the company’s common stock a ‎price target of $3.50. Goldman’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Thursday, ‎December 03, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the BEST ‎shares. According to Macquarie, the stock is “a Neutral”. Macquarie published their figures in a ‎research note released to investors on Friday, May 15, 2020. Other experts at Oppenheimer have the ‎stock’s price target at $6 price; with their rating of the stock is “an Outperform.” These scores were ‎published in a research note the firm released on Monday, March 02, 2020.

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) stock on daily basis. Out of 7 analysts, 3 ‎deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 3 recommended that BEST is a ‎HOLD, while 1 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 0 recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, ‎the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.40.‎

BEST Inc. has a market valuation of $732.14 million and last released its earnings reports on 11/19/2020, ‎for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $1.26 ‎billion. BEST Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.24 for the quarter, which miss ‎consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.09 by -$0.15, surprisingly -166.70% lower.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) share prices have increased by 1.69% over the past week, but are down -‎‎25.47% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has gone over -‎‎49.79% over the last 6 months but is down -56.83% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded BEST Inc. ‎‎(NYSE: BEST) shares are trading at a price close to -34.43% lower than its 90-day high. On the other ‎hand, the stock is +18.81% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, BEST’s current price is ‎‎-63.30% away from 52-week high. The price is 18.81% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that BEST Inc. has an ROE of -43.00%. An analysis will help understand that the ‎lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term Return on ‎Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The company ‎under our focus has a current ROA of -6.90%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ROA will ‎be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be poor ‎managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that BEST Inc. has a Return on Investment ‎‎(ROI) of -4.40%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will ‎rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then the ‎company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 17.01%, and ‎‎9.92% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.28. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

‎

Shares of the BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) dropped by -$0.19 ‎during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $2.40. The company had a daily trading volume of ‎‎5.61 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 4.27M shares.

‎