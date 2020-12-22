Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT): Market Capitalization Reached at $4.14 Billion‎

Credit Suisse rated the Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) stock “a Neutral” and gave the company’s common ‎stock a price target of $13. Credit Suisse’s estimates were contained in a research note released on ‎Friday, December 18, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding ‎the ROOT shares. According to Wells Fargo, the stock is “an Overweight,” and set its price target at $27. ‎Wells Fargo published their figures in a research note released to investors on Monday, November 23, ‎‎2020. Other experts at Truist have the stock’s price target at $26 price; with their rating of the stock is ‎‎”a Buy.” These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Monday, November 23, ‎‎2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) stock on daily basis. Out of 12 analysts, 4 ‎deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 8 recommended that ROOT is ‎a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we look at the ‎broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.60.‎

Root Inc. has a market valuation of $4.14 billion. ROOT ‎Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$2.2 for the quarter, which miss consensus ‎estimates by analysts of -$0.32 by -$1.88, surprisingly -587.50% lower.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) share prices have increased by 12.40% over the past week. Going further back, the stock’s price down -39.22% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Root Inc. ‎‎(NASDAQ: ROOT) shares are trading at a price close to -44.34% lower than its 90-day high. On the other ‎hand, the stock is +20.93% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, ROOT’s current price ‎is -44.34% away from 52-week high. The price is 20.93% above from its 52-week low.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 7.00%, and ‎‎6.60% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 1.18. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) gained by ‎‎$2.36 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $16.41. The company had a daily trading ‎volume of 5.98 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 2.37M ‎shares.

