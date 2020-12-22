Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) Stock Added 276.79% in its Price Over the 3-Months ‎

‎

Riot Blockchain Inc. has a market valuation of $581.59 million and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎11/09/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $2.46 billion. RIOT Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.04 for the ‎quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.08 by $0.04, surprisingly 50.00% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) share prices have increased by 20.79% over the past week, ‎but are up 276.79% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has ‎tanked 324.62% over the last 6 months but is up 885.71% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Riot ‎Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares are trading at a price close to -6.84% lower than its 90-day high. ‎On the other hand, the stock is +369.79% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, RIOT’s ‎current price is -6.84% away from 52-week high. The price is 2060.47% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Riot Blockchain Inc. has an ROE of -54.00%. An analysis will help understand ‎that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term ‎Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The ‎company under our focus has a current ROA of -50.00%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ‎ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be ‎poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Riot Blockchain Inc. has a Return on ‎Investment (ROI) of -30.30%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and ‎analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then ‎the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 13.01%, and ‎‎14.75% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 1.24, with the beta ‎factor poised at 4.44. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) ‎gained by $0.99 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $11.04. The company had a daily ‎trading volume of 23.48 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎14.89M shares.

