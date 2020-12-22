Rating Update on BAC Stock: Analysts Endorsed to “an Underweight”‎

Morgan Stanley rated the Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) stock “an Underweight”. Morgan ‎Stanley’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Monday, November 30, 2020. ‎Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the BAC shares. According to ‎Deutsche Bank, the stock is “a Buy,” and set its price target at $29. Deutsche Bank published their ‎figures in a research note released to investors on Thursday, September 03, 2020. Other experts at DA ‎Davidson have the stock’s price target at $25 price; with their rating of the stock is “a Neutral.” These ‎scores were published in a research note the firm released on Thursday, July 09, 2020.

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) stock on daily basis. Out of ‎‎27 analysts, 14 deeming the stock a Buy and 1 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 11 ‎recommended that BAC is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 1 recommended SELL. If we ‎look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.30.‎

Bank of America Corporation has a market valuation of $258.71 billion and last released its earnings ‎reports on 10/14/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the ‎quarter stood at $11.49 billion. BAC Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.51 for the ‎quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of $0.49 by $0.02, surprisingly 4.10% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) share prices have increased by 5.39% over the past ‎week, but are up 24.23% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price ‎has tanked 19.97% over the last 6 months but is down -15.56% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Bank of ‎America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) shares are trading at a price close to -0.83% lower than its 90-day ‎high. On the other hand, the stock is +29.59% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, ‎BAC’s current price is -16.74% away from 52-week high. The price is 65.68% above from its 52-week ‎low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Bank of America Corporation has an ROE of 7.40%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of 0.70%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Bank of ‎America Corporation has a Return on Investment (ROI) of 6.00%. When profits exceed costs, then the ‎ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if ‎the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 2.20%, and ‎‎1.98% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.68, with the beta ‎factor poised at 1.59. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

‎

Shares of the Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) ‎gained by $1.07 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $29.74. The company had a daily ‎trading volume of 92.72 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎58.31M shares.

‎