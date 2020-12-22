Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) stock Plunged less than -21.32% in Preceding 5-Days

Jefferies rated the Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) stock “a Buy”. Jefferies’s estimates were contained ‎in a research note released on Thursday, December 05, 2019. Several other experts on Wall Street ‎have posted such reports regarding the QTT shares. According to Citigroup, the stock is “a Buy,” and ‎set its price target at $14. Citigroup published their figures in a research note released to investors on ‎Tuesday, April 16, 2019. These scores were published in a research note the firm released on ‎Wednesday, March 06, 2019.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) stock on daily basis. Out of 1 analysts, 1 ‎deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended that QTT is a ‎HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we look at the ‎broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 1.00.‎

Qutoutiao Inc. has a market valuation of $616.65 million and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎12/16/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $163.33 billion. QTT Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.07 for the ‎quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.09 by $0.02, surprisingly 22.20% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) share prices have decreased by -21.32% over the past week, but ‎are down -11.74% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has gone ‎over -31.88% over the last 6 months but is down -40.47% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Qutoutiao ‎Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) shares are trading at a price close to -35.96% lower than its 90-day high. On the ‎other hand, the stock is +2.53% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, QTT’s current ‎price is -69.01% away from 52-week high. The price is -4.25% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Qutoutiao Inc. has an ROE of 143.00%. An analysis will help understand that ‎the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term ‎Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The ‎company under our focus has a current ROA of -66.90%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ‎ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be ‎poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Qutoutiao Inc. has a Return on ‎Investment (ROI) of -527.30%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, ‎and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, ‎then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 7.20%, and ‎‎9.02% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.20. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) dropped by ‎‎-$0.17 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $2.03. The company had a daily trading ‎volume of 5.96 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 1.41M ‎shares.

‎