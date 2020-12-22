Quarterly Price Performance Soared by -55.25%: Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL)‎

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) stock on daily basis. Out of 3 ‎analysts, 1 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 2 recommended ‎that LMNL is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we ‎look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 3.00.‎

Liminal BioSciences Inc. has a market valuation of $149.01 million and last released its earnings reports ‎on 11/12/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $479.5 million. LMNL Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.76 for the ‎quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.79 by $0.03, surprisingly 3.80% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) share prices have increased by 21.58% over the past ‎week, but are down -55.25% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s ‎price has gone over -55.33% over the last 6 months but is down -39.50% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Liminal ‎BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) shares are trading at a price close to -57.71% lower than its 90-day ‎high. On the other hand, the stock is +44.44% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, ‎LMNL’s current price is -83.88% away from 52-week high. The price is 44.44% above from its 52-week ‎low.‎

A look at another ratio shows that Liminal BioSciences Inc. has a Return ‎on Investment (ROI) of -149.30%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, ‎and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, ‎then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 15.99%, and ‎‎11.33% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.57, with the beta ‎factor poised at 1.86. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

‎

Shares of the Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) ‎gained by $0.98 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $5.07. The company had a daily ‎trading volume of 16.34 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎602.60K shares.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!

There ‎is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a ‎fortune!

Get all the details here >>

Sponsored

‎