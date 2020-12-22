QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) stock Advanced 69.16% in Previous 5 Sessions

Bernstein rated the QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) stock “an Underperform” and gave the ‎company’s common stock a price target of $28. Bernstein’s estimates were contained in a research ‎note released on Monday, November 30, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such ‎reports regarding the QS shares.

Wall Street analysts tracking the QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) stock on daily basis. Out of 1 ‎analysts, 0 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended ‎that QS is a HOLD, while 1 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 0 recommended SELL. If we look at the ‎broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 5.00.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) share prices have increased by 69.16% over the past ‎week, but are up 399.74% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price ‎ is up 858.59% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded ‎QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) shares are trading at a price close to -0.87% lower than its 90-‎day high. On the other hand, the stock is +743.56% away from its low in the 90-day period. More ‎broadly, QS’s current price is 8.46% away from 52-week high. The price is 874.33% above from its 52-‎week low.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 14.43%, and ‎‎20.49% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 9.22. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) ‎gained by $21.17 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $94.90. The company had a daily ‎trading volume of 27.09 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎5.77M shares.

