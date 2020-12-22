Primed to Move Up 9.78% in Recent Trading Session: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) ‎

Credit Suisse rated the Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) stock “an Underperform” and gave the ‎company’s common stock a price target of $17. Credit Suisse’s estimates were contained in a research ‎note released on Friday, December 18, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such ‎reports regarding the PLTR shares. According to Morgan Stanley, the stock is “an Underweight,” and ‎set its price target at $17. Morgan Stanley published their figures in a research note released to ‎investors on Wednesday, December 02, 2020. Other experts at Morgan Stanley have the stock’s price ‎target at $15 price; with their rating of the stock is “an Equal-weight.” These scores were published in a ‎research note the firm released on Friday, November 13, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) stock on daily basis. Out of 7 ‎analysts, 1 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 3 recommended ‎that PLTR is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 3 recommended SELL. If we look at the ‎broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.80.‎

Palantir Technologies Inc. has a market valuation of $52.08 billion and last released its earnings reports ‎on 11/12/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $289.37 billion. PLTR Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.09 for the ‎quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of $0.02 by $0.07, surprisingly 350.00% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) share prices have increased by 4.66% over the past week. Going further back, the stock’s price is up 200.11% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Palantir ‎Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) shares are trading at a price close to -14.90% lower than its 90-day high. ‎On the other hand, the stock is +220.34% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, PLTR’s ‎current price is -14.90% away from 52-week high. The price is 220.34% above from its 52-week low.‎

A look at another ratio shows that Palantir Technologies Inc. has a ‎Return on Investment (ROI) of 37.20%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be ‎positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is ‎negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 6.56%, and ‎‎12.81% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 2.74. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) ‎gained by $2.54 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $28.51. The company had a daily ‎trading volume of 76.23 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎66.17M shares.

‎