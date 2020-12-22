Primed to Move Up 17.18% in Recent Trading Session: Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) ‎

Oppenheimer rated the Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) stock “an Outperform”. ‎Oppenheimer’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Wednesday, July 01, 2020. ‎Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the CLRB shares. According to ‎ROTH Capital, the stock is “a Buy,” and set its price target at $10. ROTH Capital published their figures in ‎a research note released to investors on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. These scores were published in a ‎research note the firm released on Friday, September 13, 2019.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) stock on daily basis. Out of ‎‎5 analysts, 4 deeming the stock a Buy and 1 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended ‎that CLRB is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we ‎look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 1.70.‎

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a market valuation of $66.55 million and last released its earnings reports ‎on 11/09/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. CLRB Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.15 for the quarter, which ‎beat consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.2 by $0.05, surprisingly 25.00% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) share prices have increased by 28.50% over the past ‎week, but are up 107.81% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price ‎has tanked 106.20% over the last 6 months but is up 18.22% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Cellectar ‎Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) shares are trading at a price close to -7.32% lower than its 90-day ‎high. On the other hand, the stock is +144.04% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, ‎CLRB’s current price is -20.12% away from 52-week high. The price is 163.37% above from its 52-week ‎low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has an ROE of -129.40%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of -90.80%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 13.59%, and ‎‎14.34% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.24, with the beta ‎factor poised at 1.61. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) ‎gained by $0.39 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $2.66. The company had a daily ‎trading volume of 6.33 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 1.16M ‎shares.

