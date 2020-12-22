Posted 9.87% in its Price over the last Quarter: Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)‎

Sidoti rated the Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) stock “a Buy”. Sidoti’s estimates were contained in a ‎research note released on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have ‎posted such reports regarding the SCS shares. According to The Benchmark Company, the stock is “a ‎Hold”. The Benchmark Company published their figures in a research note released to investors ‎on Monday, August 24, 2020. These scores were published in a research note the firm released on ‎Friday, May 22, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) stock on daily basis. Out of 2 analysts, 1 ‎deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 1 recommended that SCS is a ‎HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we look at the ‎broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.00.‎

Steelcase Inc. has a market valuation of $1.39 billion and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎12/17/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 11/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $617.5 billion. SCS Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.08 for the quarter, ‎which beat consensus estimates by analysts of $0.03 by $0.05, surprisingly 166.70% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) share prices have decreased by -2.88% over the past week, but are up ‎‎9.87% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked 2.80% ‎over the last 6 months but is down -39.05% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Steelcase ‎Inc. (NYSE: SCS) shares are trading at a price close to -11.31% lower than its 90-day high. On the other ‎hand, the stock is +30.44% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, SCS’s current price is -‎‎44.23% away from 52-week high. The price is 77.64% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Steelcase Inc. has an ROE of 15.10%. An analysis will help understand that the ‎lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term Return on ‎Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The company ‎under our focus has a current ROA of 5.60%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ROA will be ‎higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be poor ‎managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Steelcase Inc. has a Return on Investment ‎‎(ROI) of 14.50%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will ‎rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then the ‎company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 7.71%, and ‎‎4.76% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.71, with the beta ‎factor poised at 1.55. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) dropped by -‎‎$1.13 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $12.47. The company had a daily trading ‎volume of 1.32 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 852.17K ‎shares.

‎