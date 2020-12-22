Posted 32.36% in its Price over the last Quarter: CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)‎

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) stock on daily basis. Out of 2 ‎analysts, 1 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 1 recommended ‎that CURI is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we ‎look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 1.50.‎

CuriosityStream Inc. has a market valuation of $559.31 million. CURI Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.56 for the quarter, which beat ‎consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.57 by $0.01, surprisingly 1.80% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) share prices have increased by 36.19% over the past week, ‎but are up 32.36% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has ‎tanked 33.98% over the last 6 months but is up 32.10% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded ‎CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) shares are trading at a price close to -5.84% lower than its 90-day ‎high. On the other hand, the stock is +77.55% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, ‎CURI’s current price is 9.56% away from 52-week high. The price is 77.55% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that CuriosityStream Inc. has an ROE of -0.60%. An analysis will help understand ‎that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term ‎Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The ‎company under our focus has a current ROA of -0.60%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ‎ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be ‎poor managers of their assets.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 11.77%, and ‎‎6.49% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.90. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

‎

Shares of the CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) ‎gained by $2.68 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $13.21. The company had a daily ‎trading volume of 1.54 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎175.47K shares.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!

There ‎is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a ‎fortune!

Get all the details here >>

Sponsored

‎