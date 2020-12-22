Posted 13.40% in its Price over the last Quarter: Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)‎

Morgan Stanley rated the Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) stock “an Overweight”. Morgan Stanley’s ‎estimates were contained in a research note released on Friday, December 11, 2020. Several other ‎experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the ET shares. According to RBC Capital ‎Mkts, the stock is “an Outperform,” and set its price target at $10. RBC Capital Mkts published their ‎figures in a research note released to investors on Monday, July 27, 2020. Other experts at Wells Fargo ‎have the stock’s price target at $8 price; with their rating of the stock is “an Equal weight.” These scores ‎were published in a research note the firm released on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) stock on daily basis. Out of 21 analysts, ‎‎14 deeming the stock a Buy and 1 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 6 recommended that ET is ‎a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we look at the ‎broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 1.90.‎

Energy Transfer LP has a market valuation of $18.07 billion and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎11/04/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $9.96 billion. ET Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.29 for the quarter, ‎which miss consensus estimates by analysts of $0.24 by -$0.53, surprisingly -220.80% lower.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) share prices have decreased by -5.04% over the past week, but ‎are up 13.40% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has gone ‎over -16.24% over the last 6 months but is down -48.56% in year-to-date trading. ‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Energy ‎Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) shares are trading at a price close to -8.33% lower than its 90-day high. On the ‎other hand, the stock is +32.53% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, ET’s current ‎price is -52.38% away from 52-week high. The price is 76.00% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Energy Transfer LP has an ROE of -1.40%. An analysis will help understand ‎that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term ‎Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The ‎company under our focus has a current ROA of -0.30%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ‎ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be ‎poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Energy Transfer LP has a Return on ‎Investment (ROI) of 9.70%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and ‎analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then ‎the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 2.61%, and ‎‎4.50% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.29, with the beta ‎factor poised at 2.54. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

‎

Shares of the Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) dropped by ‎‎-$0.18 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $6.60. The company had a daily trading ‎volume of 36.78 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 23.39M ‎shares.

‎