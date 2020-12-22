Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG): Added 403.42% to its Price in Previous 6-Moths

B. Riley Securities rated the Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock “a Buy” and gave the company’s ‎common stock a price target of $24. B. Riley Securities’s estimates were contained in a research note ‎released on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such ‎reports regarding the PLUG shares. According to Morgan Stanley, the stock is “an Overweight,” and set ‎its price target at $14. Morgan Stanley published their figures in a research note released to investors ‎on Monday, September 28, 2020. These scores were published in a research note the firm released on ‎Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock on daily basis. Out of 11 ‎analysts, 10 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 1 recommended ‎that PLUG is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we ‎look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 1.80.‎

Plug Power Inc. has a market valuation of $13.85 billion and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎11/09/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $106.99 billion. PLUG Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.11 for the ‎quarter, which miss consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.07 by -$0.04, surprisingly -57.10% lower.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) share prices have increased by 25.95% over the past week, but ‎are up 150.35% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked ‎‎403.42% over the last 6 months but is up 924.37% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Plug ‎Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares are trading at a price close to -1.97% lower than its 90-day high. On ‎the other hand, the stock is +196.43% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, PLUG’s ‎current price is -1.97% away from 52-week high. The price is 1179.45% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Plug Power Inc. has an ROE of -35.30%. An analysis will help understand that ‎the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term ‎Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The ‎company under our focus has a current ROA of -9.60%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ‎ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be ‎poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Plug Power Inc. has a Return on ‎Investment (ROI) of -14.00%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and ‎analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then ‎the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 7.99%, and ‎‎8.66% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 2.33, with the beta ‎factor poised at 1.78. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) gained ‎by $0.74 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $32.37. The company had a daily trading ‎volume of 34.89 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 33.22M ‎shares.

