Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO): Got “a Buy” Rating From Majority of Analysts

H.C. Wainwright rated the Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) stock “a Buy” and gave the ‎company’s common stock a price target of $2.50. H.C. Wainwright’s estimates were contained in a ‎research note released on Thursday, December 13, 2018. Several other experts on Wall Street have ‎posted such reports regarding the ONVO shares. According to Raymond James, the stock is “a Mkt ‎perform”. Raymond James published their figures in a research note released to investors on ‎Friday, November 10, 2017. These scores were published in a research note the firm released on ‎Wednesday, January 25, 2017.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) stock on daily basis. Out of 1 ‎analysts, 0 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 1 recommended ‎that ONVO is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we ‎look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 3.00.‎

Organovo Holdings Inc. has a market valuation of $70.20 million and last released its earnings reports ‎on 11/05/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 9/29/2019. ONVO Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$1 for the quarter, which ‎miss consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.06 by -$0.94, surprisingly -1,566.70% lower.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) share prices have increased by 81.70% over the past ‎week, but are up 95.94% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price ‎has tanked 30.84% over the last 6 months but is up 89.77% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Organovo ‎Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) shares are trading at a price close to -5.43% lower than its 90-day high. ‎On the other hand, the stock is +124.33% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, ‎ONVO’s current price is -27.42% away from 52-week high. The price is 249.20% above from its 52-week ‎low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Organovo Holdings Inc. has an ROE of -71.00%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of -67.20%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Organovo ‎Holdings Inc. has a Return on Investment (ROI) of -80.70%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI ‎percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the ‎percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 22.21%, and ‎‎9.55% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.97, with the beta ‎factor poised at 0.73. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) ‎gained by $3.22 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $13.50. The company had a daily ‎trading volume of 1.24 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎152.12K shares.

‎