Opportunity To Get In or Out? Fell by -0.22%: Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)‎

The Benchmark Company rated the Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock “a Buy” and gave the ‎company’s common stock a price target of $12. The Benchmark Company’s estimates were contained ‎in a research note released on Monday, December 21, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have ‎posted such reports regarding the F shares. According to Morgan Stanley, the stock is “an Equal-‎weight,” and set its price target at $9. Morgan Stanley published their figures in a research note ‎released to investors on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Other experts at The Benchmark Company ‎have the stock’s price target at $10 price; with their rating of the stock is “a Buy.” These scores were ‎published in a research note the firm released on Monday, October 12, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock on daily basis. Out of 17 analysts, ‎‎4 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 13 recommended that F is a ‎HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we look at the ‎broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.90.‎

Ford Motor Company has a market valuation of $35.40 billion and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎10/28/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $37.5 billion. F Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.65 for the quarter, ‎which beat consensus estimates by analysts of $0.19 by $0.46, surprisingly 242.10% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) share prices have increased by 0.22% over the past week, but ‎are up 31.71% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked ‎‎45.20% over the last 6 months but is down -3.98% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Ford ‎Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading at a price close to -6.00% lower than its 90-day high. On ‎the other hand, the stock is +39.31% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, F’s current ‎price is -6.69% away from 52-week high. The price is 125.51% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Ford Motor Company has an ROE of -0.50%. An analysis will help understand ‎that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term ‎Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The ‎company under our focus has a current ROA of -0.10%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ‎ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be ‎poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Ford Motor Company has a Return ‎on Investment (ROI) of 0.70%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, ‎and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, ‎then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 2.13%, and ‎‎2.25% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.24, with the beta ‎factor poised at 1.29. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) dropped ‎by -$0.02 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $8.93. The company had a daily trading ‎volume of 63.62 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 65.19M ‎shares.

‎