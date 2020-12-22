Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock Surged more than 26.47% in Preceding 5-Days

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) stock on daily basis. Out of 1 ‎analysts, 1 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended ‎that NNDM is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If ‎we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.00.‎

Nano Dimension Ltd. has a market valuation of $1.12 billion and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎11/12/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 6/29/2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $441.4 million. NNDM Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.27 for the ‎quarter, which miss consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.09 by -$0.18, surprisingly -200.00% lower.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) share prices have increased by 26.47% over the past ‎week, but are up 456.95% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price ‎has tanked 264.07% over the last 6 months but is up 232.41% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Nano ‎Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares are trading at a price close to -0.12% lower than its 90-day ‎high. On the other hand, the stock is +509.42% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, ‎NNDM’s current price is 5.52% away from 52-week high. The price is 1549.02% above from its 52-week ‎low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Nano Dimension Ltd. has an ROE of -94.60%. An analysis will help understand ‎that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term ‎Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The ‎company under our focus has a current ROA of -74.00%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ‎ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be ‎poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Nano Dimension Ltd. has a Return on ‎Investment (ROI) of -100.20%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, ‎and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, ‎then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 12.17%, and ‎‎12.64% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.82, with the beta ‎factor poised at 2.61. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) ‎gained by $1.26 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $8.41. The company had a daily ‎trading volume of 45.41 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎21.52M shares.

