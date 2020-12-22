‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) share prices have increased by 22.89% over the ‎past week, but are up 40.63% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s ‎price has gone over -74.73% over the last 6 months but is down -87.88% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Naked ‎Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares are trading at a price close to -42.73% lower than its 90-‎day high. On the other hand, the stock is +185.93% away from its low in the 90-day period. More ‎broadly, NAKD’s current price is -94.51% away from 52-week high. The price is 185.93% above from its ‎‎52-week low.‎

The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of -51.50%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Naked Brand ‎Group Limited has a Return on Investment (ROI) of -93.10%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI ‎percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the ‎percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 22.84%, and ‎‎18.14% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.04. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

‎

Shares of the Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: ‎NAKD) gained by $0.01 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $0.19. The company had a ‎daily trading volume of 86.5 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎97.80M shares.

T‎his Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!

There ‎is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a ‎fortune!

Get all the details here >>

Sponsored

‎