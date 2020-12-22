Market Value of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Stick Up at $320.78 million

Stephens rated the CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) stock “an Equal-weight” and gave the ‎company’s common stock a price target of $15. Stephens’s estimates were contained in a research ‎note released on Monday, January 06, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such ‎reports regarding the CURO shares. According to Buckingham Research, the stock is “a Buy,” and set its ‎price target at $19. Buckingham Research published their figures in a research note released to ‎investors on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

Wall Street analysts tracking the CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) stock on daily basis. Out of ‎‎5 analysts, 4 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 1 recommended ‎that CURO is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we ‎look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 1.60.‎

CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a market valuation of $320.78 million and last released its earnings ‎reports on 10/29/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the ‎quarter stood at $182.0 billion. CURO Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.27 for ‎the quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of $0.12 by $0.15, surprisingly 125.00% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) share prices have increased by 89.39% over the past ‎week, but are up 116.84% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price ‎has tanked 78.22% over the last 6 months but is up 21.59% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded CURO ‎Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) shares are trading at a price close to -28.83% lower than its 90-day ‎high. On the other hand, the stock is +126.96% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, ‎CURO’s current price is -28.83% away from 52-week high. The price is 331.78% above from its 52-week ‎low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that CURO Group Holdings Corp. has an ROE of 128.60%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of 9.20%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that CURO Group ‎Holdings Corp. has a Return on Investment (ROI) of 12.40%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI ‎percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the ‎percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 26.02%, and ‎‎9.83% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 1.36. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) ‎dropped by -$1.78 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $14.81. The company had a daily ‎trading volume of 2.53 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎831.40K shares.

‎