Market Value of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stick Up at $129.62 billion

Keefe Bruyette rated the Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) stock “an Outperform” and gave the company’s ‎common stock a price target of $65. Keefe Bruyette’s estimates were contained in a research note ‎released on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such ‎reports regarding the C shares. According to DZ Bank, the stock is “a Hold,” and set its price target at ‎‎$45. DZ Bank published their figures in a research note released to investors on Thursday, October 15, ‎‎2020. Other experts at JP Morgan have the stock’s price target at $57.50 price; with their rating of the ‎stock is “a Neutral.” These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Thursday, ‎October 08, 2020.

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) stock on daily basis. Out of 26 analysts, 20 ‎deeming the stock a Buy and 1 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 5 recommended that C is a ‎HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we look at the ‎broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.00.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) share prices have increased by 4.24% over the past week, but are up ‎‎41.44% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked 15.64% ‎over the last 6 months but is down -23.36% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Citigroup ‎Inc. (NYSE: C) shares are trading at a price close to -0.95% lower than its 90-day high. On the other ‎hand, the stock is +51.22% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, C’s current price is -‎‎26.33% away from 52-week high. The price is 91.34% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Citigroup Inc. has an ROE of 6.20%. An analysis will help understand that the ‎lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term Return on ‎Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The company ‎under our focus has a current ROA of 0.50%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ROA will be ‎higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be poor ‎managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Citigroup Inc. has a Return on Investment ‎‎(ROI) of 8.30%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will ‎rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then the ‎company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 2.16%, and ‎‎2.66% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 1.66, with the beta ‎factor poised at 1.95. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

‎

Shares of the Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) gained by $2.17 ‎during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $61.23. The company had a daily trading volume of ‎‎31.06 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 25.02M shares.

‎