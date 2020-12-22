Majority of Analysts Sets AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) stock as “an Equal-weight”‎

Morgan Stanley rated the AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) stock “an Equal-weight” and gave the company’s ‎common stock a price target of $34. Morgan Stanley’s estimates were contained in a research note ‎released on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such ‎reports regarding the T shares. According to Credit Suisse, the stock is “a Neutral,” and set its price ‎target at $31. Credit Suisse published their figures in a research note released to investors on Friday, ‎October 23, 2020. These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Tuesday, ‎October 20, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) stock on daily basis. Out of 30 analysts, 6 deeming ‎the stock a Buy and 1 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 18 recommended that T is a HOLD, ‎while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 5 recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the ‎above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.80.‎

AT&T Inc. has a market valuation of $208.27 billion and last released its earnings reports on 10/22/2020, ‎for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $42.34 ‎billion. T Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.76 for the quarter, which beat ‎consensus estimates by analysts of $0.76 by $0, surprisingly 0.00% lower.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) share prices have decreased by -5.04% over the past week, but are up 1.75% ‎over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has gone over -4.10% over ‎the last 6 months but is down -25.77% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded AT&T Inc. ‎‎(NYSE: T) shares are trading at a price close to -9.03% lower than its 90-day high. On the other hand, ‎the stock is +10.09% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, T’s current price is -26.65% ‎away from 52-week high. The price is 11.23% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that AT&T Inc. has an ROE of 6.10%. An analysis will help understand that the ‎lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term Return on ‎Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The company ‎under our focus has a current ROA of 2.00%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ROA will be ‎higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be poor ‎managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that AT&T Inc. has a Return on Investment ‎‎(ROI) of 7.00%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will ‎rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then the ‎company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 1.51%, and ‎‎1.75% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.58, with the beta ‎factor poised at 0.69. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) dropped by -$0.39 ‎during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $29.01. The company had a daily trading volume of ‎‎45.15 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 40.73M shares.

