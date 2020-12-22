Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) stock Surged more than 8.55% in Preceding 5-Days

BofA Securities rated the Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) stock “a Buy” and gave the company’s ‎common stock a price target of $11.25. BofA Securities’s estimates were contained in a research note ‎released on Wednesday, August 05, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such ‎reports regarding the KGC shares. According to RBC Capital Mkts, the stock is “an Outperform,” and set ‎its price target at $7.50. RBC Capital Mkts published their figures in a research note released to ‎investors on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. These scores were published in a research note the firm released ‎on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) stock on daily basis. Out of 17 ‎analysts, 11 deeming the stock a Buy and 1 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 5 recommended ‎that KGC is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we ‎look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.10.‎

Kinross Gold Corporation has a market valuation of $9.31 billion and last released its earnings reports ‎on 11/04/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $1.51 billion. KGC Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.25 for the quarter, ‎which beat consensus estimates by analysts of $0.21 by $0.04, surprisingly 19.00% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) share prices have increased by 8.55% over the past week, ‎but are down -18.68% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has ‎tanked 9.50% over the last 6 months but is up 58.02% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Kinross ‎Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) shares are trading at a price close to -20.49% lower than its 90-day high. ‎On the other hand, the stock is +9.34% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, KGC’s ‎current price is -27.39% away from 52-week high. The price is 175.37% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Kinross Gold Corporation has an ROE of 19.60%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of 11.00%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Kinross Gold ‎Corporation has a Return on Investment (ROI) of 10.30%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI ‎percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the ‎percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 4.26%, and ‎‎3.97% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.31, with the beta ‎factor poised at 0.80. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) ‎dropped by -$0.14 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $7.49. The company had a daily ‎trading volume of 21.08 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎15.44M shares.

