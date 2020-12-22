Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) stock Increased more than 0.50% in Last Five Trades

Goldman rated the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) stock “a Neutral”. Goldman’s estimates ‎were contained in a research note released on Monday, June 15, 2020. Several other experts on Wall ‎Street have posted such reports regarding the ITUB shares. According to Goldman, the stock is “a ‎Buy”. Goldman published their figures in a research note released to investors on Monday, April ‎‎06, 2020. These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Wednesday, April 01, ‎‎2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) stock on daily basis. Out of 14 ‎analysts, 9 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 5 recommended ‎that ITUB is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we ‎look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.20.‎

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a market valuation of $56.25 billion and last released its earnings reports ‎on 11/03/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $28.38 billion. ITUB Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.1 for the quarter, ‎which beat consensus estimates by analysts of $0.09 by $0.01, surprisingly 11.10% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) share prices have increased by 0.50% over the past ‎week, but are up 44.36% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price ‎has tanked 16.75% over the last 6 months but is down -32.15% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Itau ‎Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) shares are trading at a price close to -4.48% lower than its 90-day ‎high. On the other hand, the stock is +56.50% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, ‎ITUB’s current price is -33.99% away from 52-week high. The price is 75.46% above from its 52-week ‎low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has an ROE of 13.90%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of 1.00%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Itau ‎Unibanco Holding S.A. has a Return on Investment (ROI) of 6.30%. When profits exceed costs, then ‎the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, ‎if the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 2.49%, and ‎‎3.07% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.20, with the beta ‎factor poised at 0.96. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) ‎dropped by -$0.18 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $6.08. The company had a daily ‎trading volume of 44.62 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎35.85M shares.

‎