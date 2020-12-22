Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock Improved 4.35% from start of this Year

ROTH Capital rated the Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) stock “a Neutral”. ROTH Capital’s ‎estimates were contained in a research note released on Monday, August 12, 2019. Several other ‎experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the HDSN shares. According to B. Riley FBR ‎Inc., the stock is “a Neutral,” and set its price target at $6.50. B. Riley FBR Inc. published their figures in ‎a research note released to investors on Tuesday, March 06, 2018. These scores were published in a ‎research note the firm released on Friday, August 11, 2017.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) stock on daily basis. Out ‎of 1 analysts, 0 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 1 ‎recommended that HDSN is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number ‎recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average ‎analyst rating of 3.00.‎

Hudson Technologies Inc. has a market valuation of $41.62 million and last released its earnings reports ‎on 11/05/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $41.47 billion. HDSN Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0 for the quarter, ‎which miss consensus estimates by analysts of $0.03 by -$0.03, surprisingly -100.00% lower.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) share prices have decreased by -28.67% over the ‎past week, but are down -9.73% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s ‎price has tanked 0.99% over the last 6 months but is up 4.35% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Hudson ‎Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) shares are trading at a price close to -42.37% lower than its 90-day ‎high. On the other hand, the stock is +0.99% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, ‎HDSN’s current price is -42.37% away from 52-week high. The price is 96.15% above from its 52-week ‎low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Hudson Technologies Inc. has an ROE of -25.30%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of -6.20%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Hudson ‎Technologies Inc. has a Return on Investment (ROI) of -11.40%. When profits exceed costs, then the ‎ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if ‎the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 10.03%, and ‎‎11.51% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.13, with the beta ‎factor poised at 1.28. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ‎HDSN) dropped by -$0.11 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $1.02. The company had ‎a daily trading volume of 1.11 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎566.64K shares.

‎