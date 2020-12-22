Home Companies

Half-Yearly Price Performance for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Stock: Stood at -34.17%‎

By Peggy Goldman
BMO Capital Markets rated the Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) stock “an Underperform”. BMO ‎Capital Markets’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Friday, December 18, 2020. ‎Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the ACB shares. According to ‎Jefferies, the stock is “an Underperform,” and set its price target at $3.75. Jefferies published their ‎figures in a research note released to investors on Monday, November 16, 2020. These scores were ‎published in a research note the firm released on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) share prices have decreased by -6.49% over the past week, ‎but are up 22.13% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has gone ‎over -34.17% over the last 6 months but is down -65.51% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Aurora ‎Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares are trading at a price close to -38.26% lower than its 90-day high. On ‎the other hand, the stock is +140.97% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, ACB’s ‎current price is -68.30% away from 52-week high. The price is 140.97% above from its 52-week low.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 6.87%, and ‎‎10.89% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.96. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) dropped ‎by -$0.66 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $8.94. The company had a daily trading ‎volume of 16.11 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 38.87M ‎shares.

Peggy Goldman
