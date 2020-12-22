Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Stock Improved 31.65% from start of this Year

‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) share prices have increased by 66.67% over the ‎past week, but are up 165.31% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s ‎price has tanked 100.77% over the last 6 months but is up 31.65% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Elys Game ‎Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) shares are trading at a price close to -2.44% lower than its 90-day ‎high. On the other hand, the stock is +282.35% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, ‎ELYS’s current price is 16.33% away from 52-week high. The price is 377.06% above from its 52-week ‎low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Elys Game Technology Corp. has an ROE of -65.80%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of -25.60%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Elys Game ‎Technology Corp. has a Return on Investment (ROI) of -26.80%. When profits exceed costs, then the ‎ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if ‎the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 22.90%, and ‎‎18.65% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.50, with the beta ‎factor poised at 3.72. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

‎

Shares of the Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ‎ELYS) gained by $0.94 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $5.20. The company had a ‎daily trading volume of 5.07 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎851.91K shares.

‎