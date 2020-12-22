CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) stock Advanced 7.48% in Previous 5 Sessions

B. Riley FBR rated the CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) stock “a Buy” and gave the company’s common ‎stock a price target of $3. B. Riley FBR’s estimates were contained in a research note released on ‎Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding ‎the CYRN shares. According to Craig Hallum, the stock is “a Buy”. Craig Hallum published their ‎figures in a research note released to investors on Monday, August 24, 2015.

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) stock on daily basis. Out of 1 analysts, 1 ‎deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended that CYRN is ‎a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we look at the ‎broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.00.‎

CYREN Ltd. has a market valuation of $46.69 million and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎11/16/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $9.11 billion. CYRN Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.05 for the ‎quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.07 by $0.02, surprisingly 28.60% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) share prices have increased by 7.48% over the past week, but are ‎up 23.64% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has gone over ‎‎0.00% over the last 6 months but is down -10.16% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded CYREN Ltd. ‎‎(NASDAQ: CYRN) shares are trading at a price close to -34.29% lower than its 90-day high. On the other ‎hand, the stock is +42.66% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, CYRN’s current price ‎is -41.62% away from 52-week high. The price is 270.97% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that CYREN Ltd. has an ROE of -86.60%. An analysis will help understand that the ‎lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term Return on ‎Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The company ‎under our focus has a current ROA of -26.60%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ROA will ‎be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be poor ‎managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that CYREN Ltd. has a Return on Investment ‎‎(ROI) of -50.60%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will ‎rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then the ‎company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 25.23%, and ‎‎12.55% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.15, with the beta ‎factor poised at 0.71. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

‎

Shares of the CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) dropped by -‎‎$0.35 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $1.15. The company had a daily trading ‎volume of 2.33 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 197.99K ‎shares.

‎