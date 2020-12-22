China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) Stock Tanked 25.66% in Recent Buying/Selling ‎Session

‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) share prices have increased by 26.68% ‎over the past week, but are up 34.92% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the ‎stock’s price has tanked 20.54% over the last 6 months but is down -34.87% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded China ‎Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) shares are trading at a price close to -37.80% lower ‎than its 90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +67.93% away from its low in the 90-day period. ‎More broadly, CCRC’s current price is -43.40% away from 52-week high. The price is 87.35% above from ‎its 52-week low.‎

A look at another ratio shows that China ‎Customer Relations Centers Inc. has a Return on Investment (ROI) of 14.80%. When profits exceed ‎costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net ‎gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh ‎profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 20.07%, and ‎‎10.14% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.61, with the beta ‎factor poised at 0.50. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the China Customer Relations Centers Inc. ‎‎(NASDAQ: CCRC) gained by $1.27 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $6.22. The ‎company had a daily trading volume of 10.47 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading ‎volumes of about 6.97K shares.

