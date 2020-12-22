Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) stock Went Up 12.79% in Last Week

Oppenheimer rated the Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) stock “a Perform”. Oppenheimer’s ‎estimates were contained in a research note released on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Several other ‎experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the CLSN shares. According to Dawson ‎James, the stock is “a Neutral”. Dawson James published their figures in a research note released ‎to investors on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Other experts at Maxim Group have the stock’s price target at ‎‎$7 price; with their rating of the stock is “a Buy.” These scores were published in a research note the ‎firm released on Wednesday, October 04, 2017.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) stock on daily basis. Out of 2 ‎analysts, 1 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 1 recommended ‎that CLSN is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we ‎look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.30.‎

Celsion Corporation has a market valuation of $28.85 million and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎11/16/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $125.0 million. CLSN Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.24 for the ‎quarter, which miss consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.13 by -$0.11, surprisingly -84.60% lower.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) share prices have increased by 12.79% over the past week, ‎but are down -3.95% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has ‎gone over -83.22% over the last 6 months but is down -56.43% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Celsion ‎Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares are trading at a price close to -15.34% lower than its 90-day high. ‎On the other hand, the stock is +73.05% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, CLSN’s ‎current price is -88.54% away from 52-week high. The price is 73.05% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Celsion Corporation has an ROE of -117.20%. An analysis will help understand ‎that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term ‎Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The ‎company under our focus has a current ROA of -53.50%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ‎ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be ‎poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Celsion Corporation has a Return on ‎Investment (ROI) of -76.80%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and ‎analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then ‎the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 12.45%, and ‎‎12.92% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.08, with the beta ‎factor poised at 2.41. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) ‎gained by $0.12 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $0.75. The company had a daily ‎trading volume of 3.72 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 1.38M ‎shares.

‎