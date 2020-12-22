Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM): Added 238.16% to its Price in Previous 6-Moths

William Blair rated the Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) stock “an Outperform”. William Blair’s ‎estimates were contained in a research note released on Wednesday, August 05, 2020. Several other ‎experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the BEAM shares. According to Wedbush, ‎the stock is “an Outperform,” and set its price target at $32. Wedbush published their figures in a ‎research note released to investors on Monday, March 02, 2020. Other experts at JP Morgan have the ‎stock’s price target at $31 price; with their rating of the stock is “an Overweight.” These scores were ‎published in a research note the firm released on Monday, March 02, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) stock on daily basis. Out of 5 ‎analysts, 5 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended ‎that BEAM is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we ‎look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 1.40.‎

Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a market valuation of $5.15 billion and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎11/10/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $6.0 million. BEAM Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.69 for the ‎quarter, which miss consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.56 by -$0.13, surprisingly -23.20% lower.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) share prices have increased by 6.23% over the past ‎week, but are up 220.65% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price ‎has tanked 238.16% over the last 6 months but is up 375.41% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Beam ‎Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) shares are trading at a price close to -3.05% lower than its 90-day ‎high. On the other hand, the stock is +302.80% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, ‎BEAM’s current price is 3.11% away from 52-week high. The price is 585.69% above from its 52-week ‎low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Beam Therapeutics Inc. has an ROE of -107.10%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of -49.80%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 16.91%, and ‎‎11.29% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 7.32. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) ‎gained by $16.79 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $89.14. The company had a daily ‎trading volume of 2.0 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎717.95K shares.

