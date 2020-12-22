Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock Produced an Average Analyst Rating of 2.00‎

Morgan Stanley rated the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock “an Overweight” and gave the company’s ‎common stock a price target of $144. Morgan Stanley’s estimates were contained in a research note ‎released on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such ‎reports regarding the AAPL shares. According to Wedbush, the stock is “an Outperform,” and set its ‎price target at $160. Wedbush published their figures in a research note released to investors on ‎Wednesday, December 09, 2020. Other experts at Loop Capital have the stock’s price target at $131 ‎price; with their rating of the stock is “a Buy.” These scores were published in a research note the firm ‎released on Monday, November 30, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock on daily basis. Out of 40 analysts, 23 ‎deeming the stock a Buy and 4 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 10 recommended that AAPL is ‎a HOLD, while 1 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 2 recommended SELL. If we look at the broader ‎picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.00.‎

Apple Inc. has a market valuation of $2215.34 billion and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎10/29/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $64.67 billion. AAPL Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.73 for the ‎quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of $0.7 by $0.03, surprisingly 4.30% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) share prices have increased by 5.30% over the past week, but are up ‎‎14.69% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked 39.94% ‎over the last 6 months but is up 74.67% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Apple Inc. ‎‎(NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are trading at a price close to -1.04% lower than its 90-day high. On the other ‎hand, the stock is +22.12% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, AAPL’s current price ‎is -7.07% away from 52-week high. The price is 141.25% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Apple Inc. has an ROE of 75.20%. An analysis will help understand that the ‎lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term Return on ‎Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The company ‎under our focus has a current ROA of 17.60%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ROA will ‎be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be poor ‎managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Apple Inc. has a Return on Investment ‎‎(ROI) of 31.70%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will ‎rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then the ‎company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 2.39%, and ‎‎2.23% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 2.87, with the beta ‎factor poised at 1.28. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) gained by ‎‎$1.58 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $128.23. The company had a daily trading ‎volume of 115.92 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 120.23M ‎shares.

